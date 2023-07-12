MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a shooting on a Manhattan L train Monday night.

The incident occurred on a southbound L train at First Avenue station around 2 a.m., when two of the suspects got into a fight, according to the NYPD. One of the suspects then pulled out a gun and opened fire on the train.

Thankfully, no one was injured, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

