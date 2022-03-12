MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three men were stabbed outside a club in Manhattan overnight Saturday, according to police.

The men were denied entry into a club along Washington Street near West 13th Street, authorities said. They attempted to get in, which caused a scuffle with security and bystanders. This led to the stabbing, and police believe security wasn’t behind the attack. The three victims were brought to a nearby hospital, where officials reported them to be in stable condition.

Investigation by the police is ongoing. They have yet to identify suspects behind the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).