Three men sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man in a Washington Heights building lobby on Jan. 16, 2022, according to police. (NYPD)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released surveillance images of three men they were looking for in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Washington Heights last Sunday.

Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a residential building on West 176th Street and arrived to find a 44-year-old man unconscious with a gunshot wound to the stomach, authorities said. EMS transported the victim to a hospital nearby, where he was subsequently pronounce dead, officials said.

Police identified the victim as Lamar Brown and confirmed he lived in the building where he was fatally shot.

The NYPD said three unidentified individuals were seen leaving the scene after Brown was shot. The trio fled the area, heading westbound on West 176th Street, authorities said.

Police released the above photos of the three men on Thursday in hopes the public could help identify or locate them.

The first individual was last seen waring a red, white and black jacket, as well as glasses.

The second individual was last seen wearing a dark-colored camouflage jacket, black pants, and a ligh-colored balaclava.

The third individual was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket, hooded sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Editor’s note: The time of the incident has been updated after new information from police.