3 shot in Harlem, 1 suffers serious injuries: FDNY

HARLEM, Manhattan — Three men were shot in Harlem on Monday night, officials said.

Three patients with gunshot wounds were taken to area hospitals from West 139th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard around 8:15 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said.

None of the victims were expected to die.

Two of the victims suffered minor wounds, officials said. One victim suffered more serious wounds, but they were still not considered life threatening.

