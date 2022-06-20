Scene where pedestrians were struck in Manhattan on June 20, 2022 (Citizen)

Manhattan (PIX11) — Six people were were hurt, three of them seriously, when a taxi jumped a curb in Manhattan on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Video from the scene shows a taxi on the sidewalk. Emergency workers responded to reports the vehicle crashed into a building near Broadway and West 29th Street around 1 p.m., authorities said.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. No identifying information has been released.

The Emergency Management department advised people to expect traffic delays, road closures and emergency personnel near Broadway and West 29th Street, Manhattan. People were told to use alternate routes.

Officials have not yet released additional details. It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.