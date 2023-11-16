MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A pair of stabbing incidents happened in Manhattan within 15 minutes of each other on Thursday night, according to authorities.

The first stabbing was a double stabbing around Broome Street and Delancey Street near Roosevelt Park, according to police. Two adult men were stabbed around 8:32 p.m. One victim was stabbed in the chest, and the other was stabbed in the upper body. Both of the men were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police said one of the men was in critical condition and the other was expected to survive, however, they did not confirm which victim was in what condition.

Then, in Midtown, 13 minutes later, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck with an unknown object, according to police. The Second stabbing happened around 44th Street and Seventh Avenue. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive, according to police.

A suspect was seen leaving on Broadway, according to officials.

The stabbings are not connected, according to police and are under investigation.

