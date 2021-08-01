Police asked for help identifying the individuals seen on video from a Manhattan shooting on July 31, 2021. (NYPD)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Two women and a man — all bystanders — were shot when gunfire erupted in Washington Heights late Saturday, police said.

A man, running from three other men, hid behind the counter of Marte Grocery on Audubon Avenue, officials said. A short time later, all four men were back outside and shot at each other, injuring three bystanders.

Video shows people on the sidewalk run from the scene.

3 bystanders shot in Washington Heights after group chases man into grocery store https://t.co/D8MzPaMYeB pic.twitter.com/1cYQbTZoBh — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 2, 2021

One woman, 42, was shot in the left arm; another woman, 58, was shot in the buttocks; a man, 78, was shot in the left arm and the abdomen, police said. All three victims were hospitalized for treatment.

The three victims weren’t the only bystanders shot in New York over the weekend. Seven bystanders were among 10 shot in Queens.

As of Saturday night, there have been at least 898 shootings and over 1,056 victims in the city, compared to 771 shootings and 938 victims during the same time period last year, according to NYPD data.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).