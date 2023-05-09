MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman in East Harlem on Monday.

The suspect approached a 21-year-old woman and reportedly tried to flirt with her near East 111th Street and Second Avenue around 2 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The woman then ran away from the attacker, but the suspect chased after her and assaulted her, police said. The assailant then stole the victim’s bag and cell phone before fleeing on 111th Street, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Investigators released a description of the suspect: he is approximately 20-25 years old and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a teddy bear design, a black backpack, and a gray bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).