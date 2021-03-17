NYC St. Patrick’s Day parade and mass go virtual: How to watch live

Manhattan

Sharon Keely, left, of Dublin, watches as participants march up Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — A largely virtual St. Patrick’s Day is planned for New York City on Wednesday, one year after the annual parade celebrating Irish heritage became one of the city’s first coronavirus casualties.

Although the city’s usual huge parade with floats and marching bands has been canceled, a few dozen people, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, are expected to march in the Kips Bay area at 6:30 a.m. to keep the tradition alive, a spokesperson for the mayor.

St. Patrick’s Day Mass livestream

Then at 8:30 a.m. there will be a live broadcast of the St. Patrick’s Day Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, according to the parade organizers’ website.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan will celebrate mass in honor of the patron saint of the archdiocese. Bishop William Murphy, the retired Bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, will be the homilist.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade livestream

A virtual parade featuring clips of marching groups from past years will follow at 10 a.m. and an hourlong show streaming on Facebook at 11 a.m. will include performances by singers Andy Cooney and Moya Brennan.

Multitudes of people usually line Fifth Avenue for New York’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, which traces its roots to the 1760s.

The city was just starting to shut down to halt the spread of the coronavirus on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, and de Blasio waited until days before the parade to cancel it. A small group marched in the rain before 7 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Day is also usually big business for the city’s taverns and restaurants, and a major date on the calendar for tourism.

This year, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, celebrations will be muted.

Establishments that serve alcohol can only do so if they also serve food. Closing time is 11 p.m. Taverns and pubs, like all restaurants, can only fill 35% of their seats. That will rise to 50% two days after the holiday.

People staying home can take in a 5 p.m. program on the Catholic Faith Network featuring parade leaders and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York.

