UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The scaffolding on an Upper East Side building started to fall on Monday, resulting in the rescue of workers, according to FDNY.

Officials were alerted of workers hanging from scaffolding on East 75th Street around 3 p.m. An FDNY spokesperson told PIX11 News that the two workers were rescued without injuries.

The New York City Department of Buildings was notified, and FDNY members secured the scaffolding.

