2 women stabbed to death in Manhattan apartment

FORT GEORGE, Manhattan — Two women were stabbed to death in a Manhattan apartment, police said Tuesday.

The victims, 51 and 37, were stabbed repeatedly in the neck and chest, an NYPD detective said. They were found in a Sherman Avenue apartment near Sickles Street around 9:45 a.m.

Both women were rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Police took a person of interest into custody, but the NYPD had not yet charged him as of Tuesday afternoon.

Additional identifying information has not yet been released for the victims or for the person of interest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).