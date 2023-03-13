HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for two men who robbed two women at knifepoint in Manhattan Sunday.

The robbery happened at the intersection of West 45th Street and Eleventh Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen just after midnight, according to the NYPD.

Police said the two men approached the two women from behind. One man allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded cash and other valuables. While one victim handed over her purse, the other robber had the second victim in a chokehold, police said.

Both victims survived the robbery. The robbers stole cellphones and credit cards.

No arrests have been made. Police detectives were searching the area for surveillance video of the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).