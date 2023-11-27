MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two women are facing hate crime charges for allegedly ripping a Star of David necklace off a woman’s neck during a fight on a Manhattan street, police said.

Mehwish Omer, 26, and Stephanie Gonzalez, 25, were arrested and charged Monday with hate crime-assault and hate crime-criminal mischief in connection to the Nov. 9 attack, according to the NYPD.

Omer and Gonzelez were allegedly taking down posters of missing Israelis when they were confronted by the 41-year-old woman at the corner of Riverside Drive and West 82nd Street on the Upper West Side at around 9:55 p.m., police said.

The victim was recording the women with her cellphone and fighting with them before they allegedly assaulted her, authorities said. Omer and Gonzalez allegedly ripped the Star of David necklace off the victim’s neck and knocked her phone out of her hand, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries to the face and neck and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

