2 wanted in Columbus Circle graffiti during clash between cops, protesters: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Two people are wanted in a graffiti incident that took place late Thursday night during a clash between protesters and NYPD officers near the southeast corner of Central Park, police said.

The incident took place at around 10:06 p.m. at 10 Columbus Circle when two individuals threw red paint on the USS Maine National Monument before fleeing eastbound on Central Park South.

Based on a series of tweets from the NYPD, the demonstration began when a group of protesters marched from the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village and headed up Manhattan’s Eighth Avenue.

Video shows the demonstration turned violent when protesters clashed with police in Grand Army Plaza, at the corner of Central Park South and Fifth Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

Prior to the clash, the NYPD posted video on Twitter showing graffiti and what appears to show red paint thrown on the iconic USS Maine National Monument in Columbus Circle, at the Merchants’ Gate entrance to Central Park.

According to the NYPD, six people were arrested for assault and damage to public property. Details of the exact charges were not immediately shared.

“While we respect the right to peacefully protest, we will not tolerate violence or destruction of public property,” Assistant Chief Stephen Hughes of Patrol Borough Manhattan South wrote on Twitter.

