2 teens shot on Upper West Side: NYPD

Two teens were shot on the Upper West Side in Manhattan on May 2, 2021, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Two teens were shot on the Upper West Side early Sunday morning, police said.

The victims told police they were walking near Amsterdam Avenue and 104th Street when a man got out of a white sedan and began firing at them.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m.

The victims — a 17-year-old and 18-year-old — were both shot in the back, police said. The 17-year-old also was hit near his armpit.

They were taken to a hospital and were expected to be OK.

No arrests had been made, as of Sunday morning.