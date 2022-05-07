EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two teenage boys – ages 13 and 14 – were injured in a shooting in East Harlem near Central Park on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened at East 110th Street and Fifth Avenue just before 5 p.m. The 13-year-old was shot in the leg, while the 14-year-old was shot in the bicep and suffered a graze wound to the head, according to the NYPD.

Both teens were hospitalized and are expected to survive their injuries, authorities said.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.