2 teens shot, seriously injured in Harlem eatery: NYPD

Police on the scene after two teenage boys were shot at Mama’s Fried Chicken at Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 116th Street in Harlem, authorities said. (Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — Two teenagers were wounded when gunfire erupted inside a Harlem restaurant Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 8:40 p.m. when an argument escalated inside Mama’s Fried Chicken on Frederick Douglass Boulevard, near West 116th Street.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head, while a 16-year-old was shot in the back, authorities said.

Both teens were rushed to an area hospital, where the younger boy was initially listed in critical condition, according to officials.

Thankfully, an NYPD spokesperson said early Thursday that both boys were expected to survive.

Police said they took one individual into custody. However, they had not made any arrests, as of Thursday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).