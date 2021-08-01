2 stabbed during brawl in Flatiron District: NYPD

Four suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in the Flatiron District that left two men injured on July 31, 2021, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — An argument on the streets of Manhattan early Saturday morning dissolved into chaos, leaving two men stabbed and police searching for four suspects, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened on Avenue of the Americas in the Flatiron District just before 4 a.m., police said on Sunday.

Four men got into an argument with a 23-year-old man and when the dispute turned physical, one of the suspects stabbed him in the chest, according to police. Another 23-year-old man tried to intervene and was stabbed as well, authorities said.

The suspects ran off, heading north on Avenue of the Americas, police said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Sunday.

