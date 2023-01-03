MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were slashed in separate incidents just hours and blocks apart early Tuesday in Midtown Manhattan, according to authorities.

The first incident came around 12:20 a.m. when a 41-year-old man was cut across the face and hands near West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, police said.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital. Officials said that he was expected to survive, but did not provide further information about the severity of his injuries.

Investigators were searching early Tuesday for three men who fled following the attack, possibly in a yellow taxi, authorities said. Detailed physical descriptions of the three were not immediately provided.

The second incident came around 3 a.m., just two blocks south near West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue, police said.

A 50-year-old man walking up the stairs to exit the Times Square – 42nd Street subway station at the intersection was slashed by another man, officials said.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital. Authorities did not specify where the man was injured, but described his condition as stable.

The assailant, described only as a man believed to be in his 20s, fled on foot, police said. Investigators said it was not immediately clear whether the attacker and his victim had any sort of interaction.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).