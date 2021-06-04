2 slashed in Harlem subway station: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are searching for an unidentified man after two men were slashed in a Harlem subway station Thursday night.

The incident took place at the Central Park North-110th Street station at around 7:46 p.m near the 2 and 3 train lines. Two men were slashed by the unidentified male.

The victims were taken to a hospital. No arrests have been made. The NYPD is investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

