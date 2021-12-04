2 shot during fight on subway in East Harlem: NYPD

Manhattan

NYC subway train

(Credit: Getty Images)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Gunfire erupted on a No. 4 train in East Harlem early Saturday morning, leaving two people injured, police said.

The two victims got into an argument with a suspect on the platform for the southbound No. 4 train at the 125th Street station around 12:30 a.m., according to police.

All three individuals got on the train when it arrived. The suspect then opened fire on the two victims before fleeing the train at the next station, police said.

One person was shot in the right leg and both arms, and the other was shot in the stomach, according to the NYPD.

EMS rushed both victims to the hospital and police said they were expected to survive.

The victims were not cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

