CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two robbers attacked a man before stealing cash inside a store in Chinatown, police said Wednesday.

One of the two men told the 59-year-old victim he had a gun and demanded money from him inside a store along Division Street around 4:50 p.m. on Mar. 14, according to officials. When the man refused to do so, the other suspect locked the front door and the two attacked the victim. They took $400 from the cash register and fled westbound on Division Street. The man suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene, officials said.

Police are asking for help in finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).