MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two suspects robbed a man and a woman on a Manhattan street last week, making off with almost $30,000 in jewelry and designer accessories, police said Thursday.

The victims, a 33-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, were walking near 230 Park Ave. South in Flatiron at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 25 when one of the robbers threatened them with a gun, according to the NYPD. Then both men stole $29,000 worth of jewelry and luxury accessories from the victims, police said.

There were no injuries.

The robbers ran off after the incident and were last seen going northbound on Park Avenue, police said. There have been no arrests.

