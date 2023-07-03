WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two people died and two others were critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Manhattan early Monday, authorities said.

A Hyundai and jeep collided near Audobon Avenue and West 179th Street in Washington Heights just before 7 a.m., according to the FDNY. One of the vehicles overturned.

There were five people riding in the Hyundai. Two died and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said. The ages of the victims were not immediately available.

The Jeep driver, 53, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.