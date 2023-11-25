MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two people died after an intense fire broke out in a Harlem brownstone Friday night, fire officials said.

Nearby residents feared the roof of the home at West 132 Street and Powell Boulevard was going to cave in. The fire started at 11:45 p.m. on the second floor of a four-story brownstone, officials said.

Over 100 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene. Two men were killed, and a 32-year-old man was rushed to Harlem Hospital for treatment, officials said.

The American Red Cross has registered 3 households for emergency assistance. The agency is urging those who need assistance to contact them at 877-Red-Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.