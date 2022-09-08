Two officers were injured when their police car collided with an SUV in Midtown Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (PIX11)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two officers responding to a restaurant burglary were injured when their police car crashed with another vehicle in Manhattan early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The cop car and a Toyota SUV T-boned at the intersection of West 37th Street and Eighth Avenue at around 4 a.m., officials said. The SUV driver had the light and was heading westbound on West 37th Street while the cops were driving northbound on Eight Avenue with the sirens blaring when the collision occurred, police said.

One officer suffered a knee injury and the other hurt a shoulder, and both were taken to the hospital, according to the NYPD. The 60-year-old man driving the Toyota complained of pain and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Police were en route to a burglary at a restaurant on West 42nd Street, where three suspects broke in and stole property before fleeing the scene, officials said. There were no arrests.

