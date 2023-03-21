MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two unoccupied NYPD vehicles and a pile of trash were set on fire Monday night in Manhattan, spurring a police probe into the blazes and a possible link between them.

The police vehicles went up in flames along West 29th Street near Sixth Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Around the same time, a large trash fire was sparked in the area, officials said. Citizen app video shows firefighters working to knock down the flames before crowding onlookers.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fires, and no arrests had been made as of early Tuesday. Authorities did not specify the extent of the damage to the NYPD vehicles.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).