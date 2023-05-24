EAST HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers were struck by a hit-and-run driver during a traffic stop in New York City Tuesday night, authorities said.

The driver, believed to be a male in his 30s, plowed his white Range Rover into the cops near 116th Street in East Harlem at around 9 p.m., police said. The officers suffered arm and leg injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

The driver took off after the incident and ditched the vehicle in front of Rao’s restaurant near 114th Street and Pleasant Avenue before running from the scene, officials said. Police are still searching for the suspect.

It was unclear why the officers stopped the vehicle.

