NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers were hospitalized after a stabbing near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, officials said.

The stabbing happened at West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 10:15 p.m., according to FDNY officials.

A third person — a civilian — was also hospitalized after the incident, officials said.

The situation was under control and both officers were in stable condition, according to a tweet from Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon.

“As we get ready for midnight, two brave [NYPD] officers were attacked in Times Square, including one of our own from [NYPD 123rd Precinct],” McMahon said. “Another terrifying reminder of the risks they take each day for our safety.”

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

New York City mayor spokesman Fabien Levy said Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell will be holding a press briefing around 1 a.m. at Bellevue Hospital.

Another stabbing occurred near Times Square earlier Saturday morning. A man was stabbed multiple times on the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street around 11 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The suspect in that stabbing hadn’t been arrested. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the attack. The victim was expected to survive his injuries.