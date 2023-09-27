MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A couple of New York City buses were hit by gunfire in Manhattan Wednesday, according to police.

The two buses were hit on Amsterdam Avenue and 125th Street around 2:40 p.m., NYPD officials said. No one was injured, according to police, and both buses were stopped as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

