Editor’s Note: Police initially arrested a security worker in the case. Additional investigation revealed he was innocent, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office moved on Monday to drop the charges against him.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two migrants were stabbed in the back after they allegedly threw glass bottles inside a Manhattan hotel where they were living, police said.

Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, his 16-year-old brother and Alejandro Pollo, 19, allegedly threw bottles inside the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue near West 31st Street around 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, an NYPD spokesman said. A security worker was hit in the face with a bottle and an uninvolved man was hit in the face with a belt.

Hotel security made Torres-Cabezas, his brother and Pollo leave. They made their way to 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue. Police initially said the 23-year-old hotel security worker who’d been hit in the face with a glass bottle stabbed the brothers. He was arrested on assault charges, along with the three migrants.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Monday moved to drop the charges against the security worker. The security worker had been identified as the alleged stabber by a witness, but additional investigation revealed the man was “innocent of the crimes for which he was arrested.”

Based on the investigation, prosecutors charged Adonay Correño, 26, instead of the security worker. Correño’s alleged role in the stabbing was caught on video, according to a criminal complaint. Police recovered two knives and a screwdriver when they searched him.

He’s been charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, attempted assault in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Police and prosecutors did not provide additional details about the motive of the stabbing.

Pollo was arraigned on charges of assault in the second degree and attempted assault in the second degree while Torres-Cabezas was arraigned on charges of attempted assault in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree. Torres-Cabezas’ teenage brother was arrested on charges of attempted assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.