Police seek a suspect who allegedly shot two people in a cab in NYC, police said. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN, New York (PIX11)– Two men were shot inside a cab that was stopped at a red light in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said.

A 22-year-old male was shot in the right arm and a 24-year-old male was struck in the left arm while sitting in a taxi near 265 West 37th Street in Manhattan at around 4 a.m., police said.

The unidentified shooter was aiming at another group when the victims were hit, police said.

Officials said the suspect has a medium build, black hair, and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light-colored pants, and pink sneakers. Police released a photo of the man sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).