MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two crooks held a group at gunpoint in Midtown Manhattan and robbed them of over $72,000 in jewelry Monday evening, police said.

Two men and a woman were leaving a jewelry store on West 47th Street near Fifth Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when they were approached by two other men, authorities said. The duo pulled out guns and demanded the victims’ jewelry, investigators said.

The thieves made off with the victims’ Rolex watches and assorted jewelry cumulatively valued at more than $72,000, fleeing in a vehicle, authorities said. No injuries resulted from the robbery, according to officials. Police couldn’t immediately clarify whether the victims were customers or employees of the jewelry store.

Detailed physical descriptions of the suspects or their getaway vehicle weren’t provided by investigators.

