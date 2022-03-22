FORT GEORGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men held a man at gunpoint inside his apartment building in Manhattan and stole over $100,000 in cash Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 3:50 a.m., the two suspects followed the 27-year-old victim inside his apartment building lobby in the vicinity of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street, officials said. They forced him to bring them to his apartment while pointing a gun at him, video of the incident showed.

WATCH: Two men held a Manhattan resident at gunpoint while forcing him to bring them to his apartment, police said. pic.twitter.com/OdsEQE3Opj — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 22, 2022

Once inside the apartment, the suspects restrained the man with an extension cord, took his jewelry and stole around $100,000 in cash, according to authorities. The two men left the apartment through the fire escape and fled the area in an SUV driven by an alleged accomplice.

Police are asking for help in identifying and locating the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).