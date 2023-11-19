MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed and a woman was punched during a fight with a group on a Manhattan street early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened when the two groups clashed near 1114 Sixth Ave. in Midtown at around 2:15 a.m. A 26-year-old man was stabbed three times in the back and another man, 22, was cut in the face, police said. A 24-year-old woman was punched in the face.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests.

