2 men slashed in face in Lower East Side attack: NYPD

EMS on the scene after two men were slashed in the face on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on Thursday night, Dec. 16, 2021, the NYPD says. (Citizen App)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Two men were hospitalized after being slashed in the face by two other men in Lower Manhattan on Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 9 p.m. near the corner of Stanton and Chrystie streets, on the Lower East Side.

Authorities said the two victims sustained stab injuries to their faces and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Two unidentified perpetrators fled the scene, police said. No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

It was unclear if there were any interactions between the men that led to the attack.

