MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were shot overnight as they were getting in a cab in Manhattan, police said on Saturday.

The victims were getting inside the back of a livery cab along West 37th Street near Eighth Avenue at around 4 a.m. when they felt pain, officials said. One victim was reported to have been shot in his left arm, while the other victim was shot in the right arm. The suspect fled the scene afterward.

An investigation by police is ongoing. It’s still unknown if the two men were the targets. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

