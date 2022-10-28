EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were shot, one fatally, inside a NYCHA building Thursday evening in Manhattan’s East Village, according to authorities.

Officers responding to a 911 call of gunfire in the building on East 12th Street near Avenue C around 7:35 p.m. found one man, 21, with a gunshot wound to the torso and another, 24, who had been shot in the left leg, police said.

First responders rushed both men from the scene, which is part of NYCHA’s Campos Plaza development, to an area hospital. The younger victim could not be saved. His identity was not immediately released, pending family notification of his death. The older victim was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

Investigators had not made an arrest as of early Friday and could not immediately provide further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

