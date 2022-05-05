MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were fatally shot in Manhattan overnight Thursday, police said.

One of the victims was found with a gunshot wound to the torso in front of a residential building along West 37th Street near Ninth Avenue at around 12:15 a.m., according to authorities. Afterward, officers found 34-year-old Kamir King with a gunshot wound to the head on the third floor of a residential building a few feet away from where the first victim was found.

Both men were taken by EMS to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A gun was found near the first victim.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect. The investigation remained ongoing, as no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

