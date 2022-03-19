SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was robbed at knifepoint by two men in Manhattan Friday morning, according to police.

Around 3:37 a.m., the 25-year-old victim was walking along Thompson Street near West Houston Street when the two suspects approached her, one from in front and one from behind, officials said. The suspects grabbed her purse while holding her at knifepoint, video of the robbery showed.

WATCH: Two men rob a woman at knifepoint in Manhattan Friday morning, according to police. The stolen items are worth around $5,940 in total. pic.twitter.com/nl8Abgb0lt — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 19, 2022

The stolen items include a laptop, tablet, cellphone and headphones, which total around $5,940, police said. The men fled southbound on Thompson Street. Authorities reported the woman was not injured during the incident.

Police are seeking help in identifying and locating the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).