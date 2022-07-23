HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed, while another was fatally shot in Harlem overnight, police said on Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 call of an attack at around 12:15 a.m. and found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest along West 130th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, officials said. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers also found James Johnson, 35, unconscious and unresponsive along West 124th Street near Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard with a gunshot wound to his neck at around 12:40 p.m., according to authorities. The Manhattan resident was declared dead at the scene.

Investigations by police are ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to either deadly attack.

