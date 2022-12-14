A man died and two other people were injured in a shooting outside a Chelsea event venue Nov. 12, 2022. (Citizen App)

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting outside an event venue in Chelsea in November.

Lmani Delima, 30, of Queens, and 32-year-old Lashawn Delima, of Brooklyn, were both charged with murder for the Nov. 12 shooting, NYPD officials said.

The shooting happened outside an event venue at 541 West 25th Street around 10:15 p.m., according to police.

Rasithamar Grant, a 42-year-old Queens resident, was shot multiple times and died, police said. A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in both legs.

The woman wounded in the shooting works as an assistant deputy warden at the Rikers Island jail facility but was off duty at the time of the shooting, police said.

The shooting didn’t have any connection to the event venue or any other business on the block, a co-founder of the venue told PIX11 News.

A man working at an event in Chelsea the night of the shooting noted that it was unexpected for the neighborhood.

“You don’t expect to see that kind of element and that type of crime in a neighborhood like this,” said Nic Faitos, who lived in the area for years. “We were all shocked. No one could believe what happened.”

PIX11’s Katie Corrado contributed to this report.