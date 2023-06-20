NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four people are dead and several injured after a fire broke out in a Lower East Side bike shop early Tuesday, authorities said.

The blaze began around 12:13 a.m. inside the bike repair store on Madison Street, officials said. Within thirty minutes the fire escalated to a three-alarm as billows of smoke enveloped the six-story building.

“We found heavy fire in an e-bike store which is located on the first floor. We made an interior attack and put that fire out. Unfortunately, we had heavy smoke conditions throughout the building,” said Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco.

Two of the victims who died in the fire were men and two were women, according to officials. One of the men was 71-years-old. Several people were injured including two women in critical condition, police said.

First responders transported all of the victims to local hospitals.

Dozens of charred electric scooters and e-bikes were removed from the store which was not open at the time. People living in the residential units above the shop had to evacuate and are now displaced.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire, but it’s likely due to highly flammable lithium-ion batteries.