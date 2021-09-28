2 injured in Upper West Side shooting: NYPD

Manhattan

NYPD police cruiser

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Two people were injured in a shooting on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officials said it happened at around 8:40 p.m. near Amsterdam Avenue and 89th Street.

One man was shot and one woman was injured by fragments or debris that struck her hand, according to police. The woman ran into Central Park following the shooting.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday night.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

