MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A fire broke out in an apartment building in Little Italy on Sunday evening, according to officials.

The fire took over multiple floors of the residential building on Hester Street, according to FDNY. Twenty apartments were affected by the fire, and FDNY said two people had minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

