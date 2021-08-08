2 children, 2 women struck by hit-and-run driver in Washington Heights: NYPD

Police on the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving two children and two women pedestrians, according to the NYPD. (Credit: Citizen App)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A hit-and-run driver struck two young boys and two women in Washington Heights late Saturday night, police said Sunday.

The victims, all pedestrians, were hit on 183rd Street near Audubon Avenue, according to police.

An 8-year-old boy suffered neck and back injuries and a 9-year-old boy suffered cuts to his head and legs, police said. 

A 36-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with head trauma, investigators said. A 28-year-old woman suffered a leg fracture and was listed in stable condition.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the victims were related or known to each other.

Police said they’re looking for a grey van.

