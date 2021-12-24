Pedestrian, bicyclist fatally struck by truck in Manhattan: police

2 bicyclists were struck and killed by a truck on the Upper East Side on Dec. 24, 2021 (Citizen App)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – A pedestrian and a bicyclist were struck and killed by a truck in Manhattan on Christmas Eve, police said.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the vicinity of East 61st Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side, police said.

The male pedestrian and bicyclist were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Their identities were not immediately disclosed.

Another pedestrian was struck and suffered minor injuries, police said.

The truck driver remained at the scene, police said.

Video from Citizen App shows one bicycle near the sidewalk intersection with a heavy police presence and pedestrians surrounding the area.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.

Editor’s Note: Police initially said the two victims were bicyclists. The story has been updated to clarify only one of the victim’s was on a bicycle.