2 arrested in death of woman found wrapped in plastic in Manhattan

Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN — Police arrested two people in the death of a 19-year-old woman who was found wrapped in plastic in a lower Manhattan building, officials said Sunday.

Austin Boehm, 25, and Christian Mercado, 20, were both charged with murder in Rosalee Sanchez’ death.

Sanchez’ body was found at the former Fulton Fish Market building on Saturday morning, officials said. She was unresponsive and wrapped in plastic.

Police have not yet released a cause of death for Sanchez.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

