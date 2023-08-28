UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four people, including two young children, were found dead in an apartment on the Upper West Side in Manhattan Monday, according to authorities.

Police were called to the apartment on West 86th Street around 3 p.m. for a wellness check. When they arrived, police found the victims unresponsive, authorities said.

A 41-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman had trauma to their neck, and a 3-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy had trauma to their bodies, according to police. All were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

