THE BOWERY, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City is filled with historic and memorable landmarks.

In October, many of the ghosts come out as museums and locations play up the mysterious nature of the structures.

One of those places is the Merchant’s House in the Bowery. It was built in 1832 for the family of Seabury and Eliza Tredwell and became a museum in the 1930s when the last member of the family died.

Now 190 years later, the structure remains intact inside and outside and is true to the original design. It’s a city and national landmark and was one of the first official structures to receive that designation in the 1960s.

After Halloween, the home is decorated for the holidays.